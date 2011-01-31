Mekoprint A/S acquires all activities in S-Pro A/S

Mekoprint A/S acquires all activities in S-Pro A/S, Aalborg March 1, 2011 and complements the product portfolio with Wire and Cable Assembly.

Mekoprint A/S has an annual turnover of 280 million DKK and employs 300 employees in 4 divisions, Electronics, Graphics and Chemigraphics in Støvring, Mechanics in Aalborg East (both Denmark) and Mekoprint sp. z.o.o. in Stetin (Poland). Furthermore the company has had partner based development and manufacturing in China over the last 15 years.



Having acquired the activities in S-Pro A/S, the Mekoprint Group has strengthened the company's position as a versatile, high tech and competitive global supplier of many different product solutions and is geared for growth, a press release states.



Mekoprint A/S develop, manufacture and deliver customized product solutions for small and medium industrial enterprises in Europe and major global industrial companies, in particular defense, transportation, machine- and biomedical technology, telecommunication, and electronics and energy sectors.