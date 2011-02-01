World Micro appoints New Quality Manager

Georgia-based electronic components distributor, World Micro has appointed Gary Beckstedt to serve as the company's quality manager, heading the company's Atlanta headquarters quality department.

Beckstedt's role will be to coordinate all quality programs and processes in Atlanta, including ISO standards programs, ESD programs, inspection and counterfeit detection, personnel training, and the U.S. Government's Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors (QSLD) program.



The company recently completed its audit for the ISO 13485 medical products certification, which allows World Micro to sell specialized electronics to the medical industry, and it gained a spot on the Federal Government's coveted QSLD list that lets the company supply specialized military and commercial grade products directly to the U.S. Department of Defense. Beckstedt continues to report to Art Ogg, the company's quality director. Ogg will be managing the upcoming startup of the company's Asian Hub in Penang, Malaysia.



"I am proud to have Gary take charge of our most important department, one which he himself helped to build," said Dan Ellsworth, president and CEO at World Micro. "His dedication to quality processes and anti-counterfeit programs is exemplary and he has played a vital role to help us obtain our recent certifications, that expand our ability to operate in the medical, military and aeronautics market segments," added Mr Ellsworth.