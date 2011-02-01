RS Components opens new office in Kuala Lumpur

RS Components (RS) has opened new office in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur. This is the latest announcement to come in a slew of expansion plans for RS Malaysia, following the opening of their new Penang office last September.

Jones Leung, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific South, RS Components said, "We see great opportunities in Malaysia for the electronics industry, especially in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Automation markets, and our new Kuala Lumpur office will not only help serve our customers better, but is also an example of our extended commitment to the Malaysian market."



The new office in Kuala Lumpur will serve the needs of RS customers in the south of Malaysia, while the Penang office will service customers in the north. RS will be investing over RM$700,000 to expand its presence in Malaysia, as well as a full sales support team in each office.



With this local presence, RS is ready to exploit the potential market being driven by the recently announced RM67 billion worth of private-sector Government investments spanning sectors such as energy, property and health. RS has already seen an increase in demand for electronic components in Malaysia, driven by Government initiatives to improve the local transportation infrastructure.



According to Leung, "We have seen a 33% year-on-year growth in our electronics sales. Furthermore, we anticipate an even greater demand for electronic components due to projects such as the Greater KL MRT, which is due to commence in July." Building on the improvement in transportation infrastructure, the Government has unveiled a Rapid Transit Rail System between Singapore and Malaysia to be completed by 2018.



Local Government will also be investing RM$300 million into the Malaysian oil and gas industry over the next four years, which is expected to result in an increase in demand for Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) and Process Control Automation (PCA) products. RS also predicts significant potential for MRO and test & measurement solutions in the Malaysian education sector