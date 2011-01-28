Omron spins off Social Systems Business

Omron Corp. will transfer the business operations of Omron's Social Systems Solutions Business to Omron Corp.'s subsidiary company Omron Social Solutions Co., Ltd. Based on the resolution, an absorption-type split agreement has also been signed today.

Omron Corporation has been promoting structural reform across its entire Group. In accordance with its policy of strengthening Omron's social systems business announced on October 27th 2010, this spin-off of business through a simple corporate split will create an autonomously managed industry-specific company in order to intensify profit structure reform.



Outline of Split:



Resolution to execute spin-off by BOD: January 28, 2011

Signing of corporate split agreement : January 28, 2011

Planned date of split (effective date): April 1, 2011



Business Concerned:



The manufacture, sale, repair, and maintenance of railway-related systems (ticket gates and ticket vending machines), road traffic-related systems (traffic control systems), etc.