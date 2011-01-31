Digi-Key and Midé Technology sign distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Midé Technology have entered into an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute Midé Technology products to customers worldwide.

"We are very pleased to announce this global distribution agreement with Midé Technology," said Dave Doherty, Digi-Key's vice president of semiconductor product. "Electronics is playing a key role in both creating more efficient use of current energy sources and helping to identify and cultivate alternative sources. Adding Midé's quality product line to Digi-Key's offering exemplifies our commitment to provide our customers with the industry's broadest range of electronic components in both existing and emerging applications."



"Midé is excited that Digi-Key will now be distributing our products around the world," said Chris Ludlow, Midé's Director of Engineering. "Energy harvesting is an emerging industry which will help power the wireless sensor networks of the future. With the help of Digi-Key, Midé will be able to supply this emerging industry with the energy harvesting it needs."



The distribution agreement between the two companies is global with the exception of Japan.