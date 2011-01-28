NAND Flash price remains flat

According to DRAMeXchange, 2H January, mainstream NAND Flash price remains flat while 128Gb price is up 8.7% compared to price in 1H January

"We find the mixed dynamics between system products, retail memory card and UFD affecting the price. First, most memory card makers have restocked inventory before mid-January and are more reluctant to increase because retail memory card and UFD sales are lacking significant momentum. Second, system products such as Smartphone and tablet PC are gradually showing strong demand for embedded NAND Flash and the demand for new model will help to sustain the price", the press release notes.



Due to the mix of these factors, the mainstream NAND Flash price remains unchanged. DRAMeXchange expects the mainstream NAND Flash price will decrease after the Chinese New Year given the coming slow season for consumer electronics. However, the situation could vary if system products such as tablet and Smartphone outperformed expectations.