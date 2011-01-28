BB Electronics A/S joins the United Nations Global Compact

Denmark-based EMS-provider BB Electronics is increasing the level of ambition as regards the work for sustainable business operations.

"For several years we have worked with corporate social responsibility (CSR) supported by a number of ISO certifications. However, with the support to Global Compact our work will become even more visible and will have greater reliability", CEO for BB Electronics Knud Andersen evaluates.



"Visibility and reliability are important parameters in the work with CSR, which we have experienced in particular from our customers who more and more make demands as regards CSR. With our subsidiary in China we also feel the need for securing that we have our production under control in every respect", Knud Andersen explains.



The United Nations Global Compact is based on international conventions within human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and consists of 10 principles for corporate social responsibility. All companies that join the Global Compact, are obligated to support and work for these principles.



"At the same time as joining the Global Compact we have elaborated a policy, which sets out the principles for BB Electronics' corporate social responsibility, our focus areas and the overall goals for the CSR work, Knud Andersen explains. With the CSR policy and the support to Global Compact we undertake to continue developing our work within social responsibility, which comply very well with the way, in which we run our business", he continues.



The United Nations Global Compact FNs Global Compact directs to both big and small companies. Currently, more than 8000 companies have joined divided between 130 countries.