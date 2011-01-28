Lacroix Electronique Solutions speeds up its development

As a subsidiary of the Electronics division of the Lacroix Group (2600 employees), Lacroix Electronique Solutions (LES) brings together under a single entity technical resources fully dedicated to designing electronic products.

About 50 engineers and technicians are working in France and Germany (3 R&D Centers) towards developing new electronic solutions for critical applications, mainly in the aerospace, military, industrial, automotive and medical sectors.



And their number may rise fast in the coming months : Lacroix Electronique Solutions is about to start a recruitment program, in order to meet the ongoing growing business needs. This growth has been boosted by the reinforcement of the sales teams, which enabled Lacroix Electronique to land new contracts and a few strategic projects for the division.



Varied profiles are sought after : technicians and engineers with specific skills, such as analog power electronics, high speed digital electronics, and management of complex projects. Bertrand Castagnet, VP Design & Development states : "The jobs that will open at LACROIX Electronique Solutions should offer interesting prospects to seasoned electronicians, but we also wish to bring young graduates into our teams. These recruitments will contribute to supporting the challenging growth objectives of the division for 2011".