Chemigraphic with MBO

UK-based EMS-provider Chemicraphic Ltd. has recently completed a Managment-Buy-Out.

Having founded Chemigraphic in 1972 and overseen its successful growth and expansion to become one of the largest independent full service electronic manufacturing services providers in the UK, Frank and Julia Graham are retiring from the business and accordingly have sold their investment in the company to a buyout being led by their sons, Paul and Neil Graham, who between them have worked in the business for over 29 years, together with a new and highly experienced CEO, Bob Adams.



RJD Partners (“RJD”), a leading lower middle market private equity investor, has provided funding to support the buyout and the ongoing growth of the business.



Paul and Neil have been responsible for the day to day management of the business in recent years and will assume the respective roles of Sales Director and Operations Director going forward. Bob Adams, who will join the team as CEO, has previously held senior level management positions at various electronics businesses, both large and small, including Thales and EADS.



Bob Adams, the new CEO of Chemigraphic, said: “I have enjoyed working with Neil and Paul Graham in preparation for this buyout. Chemigraphic has an excellent foundation of strong customer relationships and a reputation for quality. We are determined to build on this over the coming years as the company grows to become an important player in the UK’s specialist electronics sector. In addition we are very pleased to have teamed up with RJD Partners in carrying out this buyout and look forward to working closely with their team in continuing the success of Chemigraphic.”



Richard Caston, Partner, RJD Partners comments: “We are very pleased to support the buyout of Chemigraphic. RJD Partners has a successful track record of supporting buyouts of family businesses and experience of partnering with the next generation. Going forward management will have our support to maintain the qualities that have made Chemigraphic so successful, whilst at the same time building the business with new clients in related areas.”