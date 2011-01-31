AT&S backing LED technology

Back in the early 1990s, LED technology was used in simple signal diode arrays (for video recorders or control panels). The lighting industry is now changing very rapidly, with the transition from light bulbs to digital lighting technology already in full swing; with AT&S in the middle of it.

“As a technology pioneer, we are concentrating particularly on special products for Europe and Asia,” explains Gerstenmayer. “Our strength lies in collaborating with our customers to implement innovative ideas.” Insulated metal substrate (IMS) technology plays a key role, because the thermal conductivity of the substrate provides an efficient means of dissipating the heat generated, which in turn prolongs the life of the LED. The printed circuit board also increases light reflectivity.



“We are also working on the assumption that – just as with mobile phone technology – miniaturisation and increasing functionality will play a crucial role in LED lighting. This is why we see LED lighting technology as a very promising market, which we shall be developing in partnership with industry leaders such as OSRAM. AT&S is already in an excellent position to produce special printed circuit boards for advanced LED applications. The focus will be on high-value circuit boards that dissipate heat efficiently and prolong the life of the LEDs. In recent years the share of sales contributed by printed circuit boards for LED applications at AT&S has doubled from year to year, and the trend is expected to continue over the next two years."