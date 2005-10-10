RoHS | October 10, 2005
Arrow reports compliance status
Arrow Electronics, Inc. will announce the results of two new surveys on end equipment producer and component manufacturer preparedness regarding key aspects of environmental compliance. Leonie Tipton, vice president, Arrow Global Supply Chain Programs, will present the findings during a NetSeminar hosted by Electronics Supply & Manufacturing (ESM) magazine on Tuesday, October 11, at noon ET.
The NetSeminar, "What's in Your Product? RoHS, Materials Declarations and Your Liability Risk," is intended for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronics services manufacturers (ESM) and electronics suppliers. It will focus on compliance information, including the latest on the proposed IPC- 1751/2 standard declarations forms intended to improve data sharing, transfer and collection of materials composition data in preparation for compliance with the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive, which requires new electronic and electrical products sold in Europe to be free of hazardous materials as of July, 2006.
During her presentation, "RoHS Compliance Information, End Producer Readiness, Supplier Response and Action Recommendations," Tipton will provide insight on the readiness of end equipment producers and component manufacturers to meet the compliance information requirements of RoHS, challenges in collecting environmental compliance information, and recommendations on building a RoHS compliance information model. She also will share results from two surveys conducted by Arrow and Electronics Supply & Manufacturing magazine on both end equipment producers' and component manufacturers' plans for complying with the RoHS directive and how the industry is responding to information sharing standards such as the proposed IPC-1751/2 standard.
"The joint ESM/Arrow study revealed that 69 percent of end equipment producers surveyed have developed plans to collect proof of compliance information, and almost half continue to experience difficulty collecting the necessary data from component manufacturers," said Tipton. "At Arrow, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing guidance, information, and support as our customers transition toward the July 2006 deadline and beyond."
With 20 years of experience in the electronics industry in sales, marketing, operations and supply chain, Tipton leads Arrow's development of environmental compliance solutions for customers, suppliers, and Arrow.
