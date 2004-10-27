Circatex continues ISO/TS16949

Continued ISO/TS16949 accreditation of Circatex, the PCB fabricator based in South Shields UK, has been confirmed by BSI Certification Services.

ISO/TS16949 is the harmonised standard for the automotive supply chain, which aligns American (QS9000), German (VDA6.1), French (EAQF) and Italian (AVSQ) automotive quality systems standards within the global automotive industry.



Chairman Steve Jones commented “Following a successful long-term implementation of QS9000, Circatex was awarded accreditation to TS16949 in 2003. It became our vehicle for a structured 'prevention' approach within the company and promoted the systematic use of advanced quality tools. This confirmation of continuing accreditation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the automotive market, which has always been and will remain a key component of our business.”