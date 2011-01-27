IPTE and Promatix form strategic partnership

IPTE Factory Automation (FA) and Promatix GmbH have now formed a strategic business partnership. According to the agreement for this newly formed cooperation, Promatix has taken over responsibility for entire sales and distribution of the IPTE FA traceability and board-handling product lines.

Hubert Baren, IPTE FA's general manager, explains the new partnership: "Promatix is a highly skilled company and has extensive experience in the sales and distribution of products for the traceability area, as well as in board handling. We can benefit significantly from this broad expertise in this partnership. Our own sales force will then have the ability to attend to the test and automation fields even more intensively, in order to achieve greater market presence in general".



Hubert Schönle, CEO of Promatix GmbH, adds: "With IPTE FA we have found a very strong European partner from the realms of machinery and plant engineering. In combination with our team of experts we have now created an excellent solution-based structure to serve the markets efficiently and to fascinate our valued clients. The subjects of productivity and traceability in manufacturing applications have very much in common, the cooperation with IPTE FA therefore provides a perfect fit to our product range in a synergistic way".