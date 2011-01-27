Generation change at Essemtec Germany

Essemtec Germany announces that effective January 1, 2011, Sandra Paggen will be promoted to its new business manager. Additionally, the office will move from Zorneding to Starnberg near Munich.

After the recent promotion of Karl-Heinz Weisser as regional sales manager in November, a generation change is planned for the management on January 1, 2011. Sandra Paggen will be promoted to business manager. Reinhard John who has lead the company for nearly 10 years, has resigned but remains furthermore a partner and is now focusing on sales in the Bavaria region.



Sandra Paggen, who has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering, has been working for Essemtec Germany for more than half a year. She knows the electronics manufacturing industry from positions she held at previous companies such as Paggen Werkzeugtechnik ― her father's company ― and Essemtec AG in Switzerland. She knows Essemtec's product range well and therefore will be responsible for business management as well as for some client consulting.



As a consequence of the management change, Essemtec Germany's headquarters are moving from Zorneding to Starnberg near Munich.