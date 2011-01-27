Ramtron CEO resigns

Ramtron’s Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Ramtron CEO, Bill Staunton, effective January 24, 2011.

Eric A. Balzer, Ramtron’s current CFO and a member of the company’s board, has been named CEO. Mr. Balzer will retain the title and responsibilities of CFO until a replacement is named. The Board has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer.



“On behalf of Ramtron’s entire board, I would like to thank Bill for his outstanding contribution to Ramtron since he joined the company in 2001,” said Ramtron Chairman, William Howard. “Bill has been instrumental in commercializing Ramtron’s ferroelectric memory technology and moving Ramtron from its pre-commercial stage to a growing semiconductor product company. Looking toward the future, we are eager to tap Eric’s vast operational and financial experience to lead Ramtron’s next phase of product innovation and growth.”



“I enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to lead Ramtron to its future growth and profitability,” said Eric Balzer, Ramtron’s CEO. “Among my top priorities at Ramtron will be to drive the completion of our foundry transition while I work to optimize Ramtron’s operation for best-in-class product design, development and delivery with superior financial performance.”