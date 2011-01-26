CSR licences advanced ARM Cortex Multiprocessor Technology

ARM and CSR have signed a major licensing agreement for the ARM® Cortex -A5 MPCore and Cortex-A9 MPCore multicore processors.

CSR intends to target the advanced technology towards strengthening its leadership position in providing location-aware SoC platforms for In-Vehicle Navigation and Infotainment and Portable Navigation Device (PND) markets and for new, emerging location-aware consumer device markets, especially in the fast growing economies of the Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) countries.



“The scalability of both processors provides the flexibility for us to optimize the performance for each application within a low power footprint,” added Babak Bastani, VP of Global Chip Design, CSR. “Combining our state of the art location and connectivity expertise with two software-compatible processors, based on the standard ARM architecture will enable us to reduce our development costs while delivering leading edge products to market in a timely manner.”



“This latest agreement with a global leader in wireless connectivity and location markets demonstrates the continued market momentum for the ARM Cortex-A series processors and ARM MPCore technology,” said Eric Schorn, VP Marketing, Processor Division, ARM. “By leveraging the performance and power efficiency benefits of the Cortex family of processors along with their leading edge technologies, CSR can offer feature-rich, future proof solutions for every segment of the consumer electronics market.”