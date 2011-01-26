Electronics Production | January 26, 2011
Tight capacity forced semiconductor production efficiencies in 2010
The semiconductor industry has celebrated the 30+% semiconductor revenue growth in 2010. Semiconductor unit sales also increased an impressive 31%. But wafer demand, based on semiconductor product shipments, only increased 22%. How can this be?
Semiconductor manufacturers were once again caught in a capacity bind due to underinvestment over the past several years. However, according to Joanne Itow, Managing Director, "This industry is known for delivering solutions under pressure."
Even under tight capacity conditions, manufacturers were able to meet the 31% increase in unit demand. Memory manufacturers transitioned to more advanced technology nodes to take advantage of scaling, resulting in higher density chips for the same silicon consumption.
Logic manufacturing continued to increase productivity on 45nm/40nm product lines. Wafers processed at less than or equal to 45nm comprised 16.5% of total wafer demand in 2010 up from only 9.4% in 2009. Finally, moves to larger wafer sizes for mature products contributed to productivity improvements in 2010.
Discrete units grew a record breaking 32.7% in 2010 and analog products grew an even faster 34.1%. Products in these categories are beginning to take advantage of efficiency gains through transitions to larger wafer sizes. For example, many MEMS manufacturers are moving from 150mm wafers to 200mm and analog manufacturers such as Texas Instruments are moving to 300mm wafers. "Even if only one manufacturer moves to a larger wafer size, the move forces every market player to become more efficient," remarked Ms. Itow.
Semico expects silicon suppliers to report that 2010 sales in terms of square inches were significantly higher than the wafer demand associated with product shipments. Silicon inventories were depleted in 2009 and required a significant build up in 2010. In 2011, silicon shipments and total wafer usage are expected to grow in tandem as inventories reach equilibrium.
Even under tight capacity conditions, manufacturers were able to meet the 31% increase in unit demand. Memory manufacturers transitioned to more advanced technology nodes to take advantage of scaling, resulting in higher density chips for the same silicon consumption.
Logic manufacturing continued to increase productivity on 45nm/40nm product lines. Wafers processed at less than or equal to 45nm comprised 16.5% of total wafer demand in 2010 up from only 9.4% in 2009. Finally, moves to larger wafer sizes for mature products contributed to productivity improvements in 2010.
Discrete units grew a record breaking 32.7% in 2010 and analog products grew an even faster 34.1%. Products in these categories are beginning to take advantage of efficiency gains through transitions to larger wafer sizes. For example, many MEMS manufacturers are moving from 150mm wafers to 200mm and analog manufacturers such as Texas Instruments are moving to 300mm wafers. "Even if only one manufacturer moves to a larger wafer size, the move forces every market player to become more efficient," remarked Ms. Itow.
Semico expects silicon suppliers to report that 2010 sales in terms of square inches were significantly higher than the wafer demand associated with product shipments. Silicon inventories were depleted in 2009 and required a significant build up in 2010. In 2011, silicon shipments and total wafer usage are expected to grow in tandem as inventories reach equilibrium.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments