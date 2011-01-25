Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy merger uncertain

The closing of the merger of Finland-based EMS-provider Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy is uncertain.

Scanfil EMS Oy announced on November 1, 2010 that it would merge with Ojala-Yhtymä Oy. (we reported) The Board of Ojala-Yhtymä Oy is however unsatisfied to the signed merger agreement, a statement reads. For this reason the planned closing of the merger of Scanfil plc's subsidary Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy is uncertain.



Scanfil EMS Oy considers the merger agreement signed on November 1, 2010 as definitive. The companies continue in cooperation to clarify the situation.