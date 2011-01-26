CTS completes acquisition of Fordahl SA

EMS-provider CTS has completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Fordahl SA, a privately held company located in Brügg (Switzerland).

Fordahl is a designer and manufacturer of precision frequency crystal oscillators. On December 16, 2010, CTS Corporation announced that it had signed a definitive agreement for this acquisition. The acquisition will expand CTS’ technology and customer base within the Components and Sensors segment.