Sanmina-SCI: Top10 customers stand for 49% of revenue

The Top10 customers of EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI stood for a total 49% of its quarterly revenue. Two of these customers contributed more than 10% each.

stood for 48% of revenue. This segment grew approximately 3.5% quarter-over-quarter. "As we look at the second quarter, in the long term, we still look at these markets to be very strong. For the second quarter, we're forecasting at this time, flat, maybe slightly down on the revenue point of view", CEO Jure Sola stated in the earnings call.Second biggest segment - with 24.6% of quarterly revenue - is. However, compared to the previous quarter, the EMS-provider had to record a slight decline in revenue of 1.7%Next up is, with approximately 14% of revenue; also posting a slight decline (from 14.4% in the previous quarter). In this segment, the EMS-provider files automotive, set-top boxes and some other equipment. "Automotive actually was very strong, but I would say the rest of them, multimedia product, we had a few -- two major customers that the temporary, their demand is pretty weak", Jure Sola continued.comes last with approximately 13.5% of revenue; again a slight decline of 2.7%.