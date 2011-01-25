Azini Capital acquires OneSpin Solutions

Azini Capital has completed the acquisition of OneSpin Solutions GmbH from founding investors Apax Partners and Infineon AG. Azini has also completed an additional investment in OneSpin to accelerate the company's growth and development.

Headquartered in Munich, OneSpin was established in May 2005 as a commercial EDA company by Infineon AG and Apax Partners. It leverages more than 270 engineer-years of formal verification technology development and application service experience gained at Infineon and Siemens.



"Our decision to invest in OneSpin underlines our confidence in the future of the company, based on the growth the business is seeing for its verification solutions. We have no doubt that the dynamics in the semiconductor market

at large will drive growing demand for OneSpin’s products, and that we can help OneSpin

fulfill its potential", said Paul Hill, Partner of Azini Capital.



"We’re delighted to have attracted an investor with such expertise. Azini has rapidly demonstrated its understanding of both the challenges facing the company and OneSpin’s considerable potential. I am confident that with Azini’s support, we will be able to achieve our ambitions for the company", said Peter Feist, president and CEO of OneSpin.