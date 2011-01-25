Rambus makes deal with Imagine Designs

Rambus has acquired the lighting and display portfolio of patents and technology from privately held Imagine Designs. In addition, Imagine Designs’ founder and principal inventor Brian Richardson will join Rambus as a technical director in the Lighting and Display Technology business.

The patented innovations include technology for general lighting, LCD backlighting, and microelectromechanical system (MEMS) displays, expanding the breadth of products in these applications that can be addressed by Rambus.



"This acquisition complements our portfolio of leading-edge technology, allowing us to provide a wider range of solutions to our customers for their next-generation LED based lighting and display products. With his strong track record of invention, we are very pleased that Brian joins our world-class team of engineers and scientists to continue the development of this breakthrough technology", said Jeff Parker, president of Lighting and Display Technology at Rambus.



Mr. Richardson joins Rambus to continue the development of innovations and solutions for general lighting and displays. In addition, Mr. Pete Pappanastos has joined Rambus as a director of Strategic Development for the Lighting and Display Technology business. Rambus intends to support and further build the customer relationships and momentum that Imagine Designs established in the entertainment, architecture, street light and general lighting markets.