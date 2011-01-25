ISSI acquires Si En Integration Holdings

Integrated Silicon Solution has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Si En Integration Holdings Limited, a privately held fabless provider of high performance analog and mixed signal integrated circuits headquartered in Xiamen (China).

The purchase price will be approximately USD 20 million in cash, based on estimated working capital and net of cash acquired. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the current quarter. ISSI expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.



Commenting on the transaction, Scott Howarth, president and CEO of ISSI, stated, "This acquisition diversifies our product portfolio by adding complementary technologies to our market-proven SRAM and DRAM technologies. We obtain higher margin analog and mixed signal products to sell into our current end markets, while strengthening our overall business and presence in the growing Chinese market. We believe Si En's products, design expertise and proprietary technologies will further increase our growth and profit potential by expanding our market share at existing and new customers."



"By joining an established leader in semiconductor solutions, Si En will be able to leverage ISSI's strong sales and operational framework to further grow our business in China as well as other key global markets," said Sai Luen Ting, Si En chairman and CEO. "I am very excited about combining our analog and mixed signal expertise with ISSI's global capabilities to create a broader, more diversified business."