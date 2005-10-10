Wavecom names Solectron<br> as prime supplier

Solectron Corporation has announced a definitive agreement with France based Wavecom to provide worldwide integrated supply chain management for Wavecom's sophisticated hardware and software product design.

Under the new agreement, Solectron will provide to Wavecom complete supply chain services including collaborative product design, fault tolerance analysis, enhanced material planning such as consistent monitoring of supply and demand, Lean manufacturing, product testing, logistics and repair services.



Wavecom, a specialist in pre-packaged wireless communications solutions for automotive, industrial (machine-to-machine) and mobile professional applications, has had a long-standing relationship with Solectron since 1996.



"We have worked closely with Solectron on the best ways to get our innovative solutions to the customer more quickly. Leveraging Solectron's supply chain and Lean manufacturing expertise, we have developed a solution that reduces manufacturing cycle time, enables us to achieve sustainable delivery performance and meet our customer's flexibility requirements. This new agreement paves the way for future cooperation, including a wide range of customer-focused services," said Pierre Teyssier, vice president of operations for Wavecom.



"Our collaboration with Wavecom has enabled us to apply our expertise in design, Lean manufacturing and supply chain services to impact their business performance," said Doug Britt, executive vice president of sales and account management, Solectron. "We are pleased to offer our unique capabilities to Wavecom and to play a part in their success in creating great wireless solutions."

