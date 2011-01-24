Emerson Network Power signs with Avnet Embedded

Avnet Embedded EMEA has agreed on a pan-European distribution relationship with Emerson Network Power.

Under this agreement, Avnet Embedded is authorised to sell and support the Emerson Network Power range of embedded computing standard and customised products and services including industrial motherboards, single board computers and system on modules.



Alessandro Brazzoni, director South Europe and marketing director Embedded Computing EMEA at Avnet Embedded commented on this appointment, saying: "Adding Emerson Network Power expands the breadth of technology Avnet Embedded offers to customers. Emerson Network Power is an embedded computing manufacturer with a technology leadership and an aggressive product proposition which spans standard off-the-shelf as well as custom embedded solutions. Its vertical market proposition, product portfolio and competence in different technology sectors are aligned with our core strategy and will enable Avnet Embedded to introduce state-of-the-art computing solutions based on the latest technologies where long product lifetime, reliability, quality and earlier access to the latest architectures are key to our customers."



Peter Barlow, vice president, worldwide sales, Embedded Computing, Emerson Network Power responded: "It is great to be working with one of the leading embedded distributors in Europe. This agreement builds on the successful partnership that has already developed between different divisions of Avnet and Emerson. Avnet Embedded is a value-add distributor with strong experience in embedded solutions, an excellent reputation and world-class logistics. I am confident our customers with local needs as well as the ones operating globally will soon benefit from our combined efforts in the computing arena."