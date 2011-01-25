New German distributor for LynuxWorks

LynuxWorks has appointed Elesia as its distributor for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Elesia is an established distributor for LynuxWorks in Italy, and has recently established an operation in Germany.

Under the agreement, Elesia will now support customers in Central Europe with LynuxWorks' LynxOS family of RTOS, LynxSecure hypervisor and BlueCat Linux alongside its in-house rugged hardware and software on such as Compact PCI, PCI / PMC, VME and Multibus platforms.Commenting on the appointment, Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We have worked successfully with Elesia for many years in Southern Europe - so their new Munich facility is a natural choice for a central European partner. Elesia’s technical know-how is unparalleled - as is their knowledge of the transportation, multimedia, communications, medical, safety and defence markets."L-R: Tomas von Lüpke of Elesia Central Europe with Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.Tomas von Lüpke, newly appointed to head Elesia Central Europe, added: "LynuxWorks LynxOS has proved itself a world-class RTOS and has become Elesia’s operating system of choice in a broad range of applications. Its ultra-reliability, POSIX compliance and time-space partitioning are key considerations. We are delighted with the opportunity to extend this exceptional blend to our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It’s a fantastic combination. With LynuxWorks RTOS, Elesia’s experience and expertise, and our local knowledge of the market, we can offer our customers a complete, integrated real time solution."