Electronics Production | January 25, 2011
New German distributor for LynuxWorks
LynuxWorks has appointed Elesia as its distributor for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Elesia is an established distributor for LynuxWorks in Italy, and has recently established an operation in Germany.
Under the agreement, Elesia will now support customers in Central Europe with LynuxWorks' LynxOS family of RTOS, LynxSecure hypervisor and BlueCat Linux alongside its in-house rugged hardware and software on such as Compact PCI, PCI / PMC, VME and Multibus platforms.
Commenting on the appointment, Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We have worked successfully with Elesia for many years in Southern Europe - so their new Munich facility is a natural choice for a central European partner. Elesia’s technical know-how is unparalleled - as is their knowledge of the transportation, multimedia, communications, medical, safety and defence markets."
L-R: Tomas von Lüpke of Elesia Central Europe with Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tomas von Lüpke, newly appointed to head Elesia Central Europe, added: "LynuxWorks LynxOS has proved itself a world-class RTOS and has become Elesia’s operating system of choice in a broad range of applications. Its ultra-reliability, POSIX compliance and time-space partitioning are key considerations. We are delighted with the opportunity to extend this exceptional blend to our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It’s a fantastic combination. With LynuxWorks RTOS, Elesia’s experience and expertise, and our local knowledge of the market, we can offer our customers a complete, integrated real time solution."
Commenting on the appointment, Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We have worked successfully with Elesia for many years in Southern Europe - so their new Munich facility is a natural choice for a central European partner. Elesia’s technical know-how is unparalleled - as is their knowledge of the transportation, multimedia, communications, medical, safety and defence markets."
L-R: Tomas von Lüpke of Elesia Central Europe with Hamid Mirab, LynuxWorks’ managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tomas von Lüpke, newly appointed to head Elesia Central Europe, added: "LynuxWorks LynxOS has proved itself a world-class RTOS and has become Elesia’s operating system of choice in a broad range of applications. Its ultra-reliability, POSIX compliance and time-space partitioning are key considerations. We are delighted with the opportunity to extend this exceptional blend to our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It’s a fantastic combination. With LynuxWorks RTOS, Elesia’s experience and expertise, and our local knowledge of the market, we can offer our customers a complete, integrated real time solution."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments