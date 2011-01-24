Aerco sole assembler of Deutsch 602 connectors

Under an exclusive agreement with Deutsch, Aerco is now the sole assembler for the Deutsch Pattern 602 connectors.

Deutsch product manager, Gary Bannister, explains: "We are very excited to strengthen the relationship with our long-standing partner Aerco. The 602 product line is still widely used for new and existing applications and our customers demand these products on very short lead-times, often for development and maintenance activities. The first-class service that Aerco offers will ensure that they can obtain all the standard configurations of our high-quality manufactured product both quickly and efficiently."