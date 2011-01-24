Enics and Axis Communications with strategic partnership

Enics has signed an agreement with Axis Communications, a Swedish specialist in network video.

Axis is offering network video solutions for professional installations with products and solutions focus on security surveillance and remote monitoring. Enics was selected to become a global partner for Axis.



"Axis chose Enics because of its competitive price/performance, size and strategic fit with Axis manufacturing and logistics requirements", says Mr. Per Ädelroth, Vice President Operations, Axis Communications.



"Axis is a market leader in network video for professional installations. We are happy that Axis chose us to be their global partner. It is always rewarding and a great honour to work with leading pioneers and successful market leaders. This collaboration involves multiple Enics locations in order to offer the best fitting service mix to Axis. Our two companies collaborate starting from rapid prototyping up to full box-build production. Already now it can be clearly seen that working together provides value to both our companies and I am excited to see our partnership expand further", says Mr. Dirk Zimanky, President and CEO of Enics AG.