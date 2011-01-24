Qisda to lay off in Czech Republic

Taiwan-based manufacturer of radio, TV and communication equipment Qisda is close down its manufacturing unit in Brno (Czech Republic).

Qisda Czech - which used to operate under the name of BenQ Technologies Czech - will close down its manufacturing unit in Brno (Czech Republic). The closure, which is scheduled for summer 2011, will affect 200 staff. All manufacturing will be transferred to operations in China, local media reports.