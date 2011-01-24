Electronics Production | January 24, 2011
Arrow supplies most components for F35 WQXGA
High-performance projector specialist projectiondesign has confirmed that Arrow Electronics has played a key role in helping the company to design and manufacture a new high-performance projector.
Arrow supplies most of the electronic components in the new F35 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution projector and the company made use of Arrow’s engineering expertise during product design and development.
Among the many key technologies that Arrow supplies for the manufacture of the F35 at projectiondesign’s facility in Fredrikstad in South East Norway are FPGAs, microprocessors, memory, very high-speed connectors and a variety of discrete semiconductor and passive components. During the development of the new projector Arrow field application engineers (FAEs) worked extensively with the projectiondesign team providing design-in support, advice and guidance.
Christian Brusdal, Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS and Kristian Kolstad, Development Manager at projectiondesign, with the F35 projector
"Developing and manufacturing a projector such as the F35 requires high levels of electronic content, many high-performance components and optimal design and layout. Arrow’s combination of broad product portfolio, engineering support capabilities and supply chain services all had a role to play in allowing us to bring this industry-leading product to market", says company president Jørn Eriksen.
Christian Brusdal, the Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS adds: "From helping with component identification and selection to intelligent management of the supply chain Arrow’s support for the F35 began at initial product concept and continues now with the management of inventory and logistics to support manufacture."
Among the many key technologies that Arrow supplies for the manufacture of the F35 at projectiondesign’s facility in Fredrikstad in South East Norway are FPGAs, microprocessors, memory, very high-speed connectors and a variety of discrete semiconductor and passive components. During the development of the new projector Arrow field application engineers (FAEs) worked extensively with the projectiondesign team providing design-in support, advice and guidance.
Christian Brusdal, Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS and Kristian Kolstad, Development Manager at projectiondesign, with the F35 projector
"Developing and manufacturing a projector such as the F35 requires high levels of electronic content, many high-performance components and optimal design and layout. Arrow’s combination of broad product portfolio, engineering support capabilities and supply chain services all had a role to play in allowing us to bring this industry-leading product to market", says company president Jørn Eriksen.
Christian Brusdal, the Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS adds: "From helping with component identification and selection to intelligent management of the supply chain Arrow’s support for the F35 began at initial product concept and continues now with the management of inventory and logistics to support manufacture."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments