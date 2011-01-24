Arrow supplies most components for F35 WQXGA

High-performance projector specialist projectiondesign has confirmed that Arrow Electronics has played a key role in helping the company to design and manufacture a new high-performance projector.

Arrow supplies most of the electronic components in the new F35 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution projector and the company made use of Arrow’s engineering expertise during product design and development.Among the many key technologies that Arrow supplies for the manufacture of the F35 at projectiondesign’s facility in Fredrikstad in South East Norway are FPGAs, microprocessors, memory, very high-speed connectors and a variety of discrete semiconductor and passive components. During the development of the new projector Arrow field application engineers (FAEs) worked extensively with the projectiondesign team providing design-in support, advice and guidance.Christian Brusdal, Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS and Kristian Kolstad, Development Manager at projectiondesign, with the F35 projector"Developing and manufacturing a projector such as the F35 requires high levels of electronic content, many high-performance components and optimal design and layout. Arrow’s combination of broad product portfolio, engineering support capabilities and supply chain services all had a role to play in allowing us to bring this industry-leading product to market", says company president Jørn Eriksen.Christian Brusdal, the Technical Sales Manager at Arrow Norway AS adds: "From helping with component identification and selection to intelligent management of the supply chain Arrow’s support for the F35 began at initial product concept and continues now with the management of inventory and logistics to support manufacture."