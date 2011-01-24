© Apple

USD 17 billion for 5 Apple component suppliers

Component manufacturers that make it on Apple's supplier list could make a fortune with all the fancy gadgets that the Cupertino-based electronics giant churns out each year.

Online financial community Trefis estimates that the 5 biggest Apple component suppliers will account for around USD 17 billion of Apple's direct costs in 2011. Or - in other words - around 1/3 of the estimated total of USD 56 billion.



Biggest beneficiary will be Samsung with USD 7.8 billion, followed by LG with USD 4.2 billion. Intel, Infineon and Broadcom continue this list with USD 2.5 billion, USD 1.5 billion and USD 1.3 billion respectively.