Stadium Group is looking for acquisitions

UK based EMS provider Stadium Group is looking for new acquisitions as the company is predicting a increase in annual turnover by 25%.

According to Colin Wilson, Finance Director, the company has actively been looking for acquisitions for the past 4-5 months and has spoken to a number of companies that they are interested in, reports Nebusiness. Stadium is interested in companies that has a turnover of more then £ 10 million. The company is expecting its turnover for the year 2010 to grow by 25%.