Note: "Estonia remain the largest unit within the group"

Contract manufacturer Notes' facility in Parnu Estonia will remain the largest unit within the group on companies in future.

Note's facility in Parnu has been the group's largest plant since 2007, and it will remain so in the future," says Tarmo Luhaäär, head of the Note Parnu facility. He also added that the closure of the plant in Lithuania has contributed to new projects for the Parnu facility.