Image source: InvenSense

LG selects MEMS gyroscope from InvenSense

LG Electronics has selected the IXZ-500 dual-axis MEMS gyroscope for the Magic Motion Remote Control within their Infinia line of LED-backlight LCD 3D TVs.

The Magic Motion remote control integrates a MEMS gyroscope and an innovative graphical user interface allowing for simple and intuitive hand movements to control motion-based navigation.



As the number of program viewing options proliferates and Internet TV access becomes more ubiquitous, in-air pointing, motion-based remote controls will become an increasingly required functionality for all connected TVs. Using simple hand motions to control an on-screen cursor, the Magic Motion Remote Control, provides a solution for fast intuitive navigation of Internet-based applications, television menus, embedded games, and more using LG’s Netcast Entertainment Access.