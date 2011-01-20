STMicro & Bluechiip to cooperate

STMicroelectronics and Bluechiip to cooperate in manufacturing of MEMS-based tracking tags, aimed at a range of different markets, but initially in healthcare, such as biobanks.

As the bluechiip tracking tag is a mechanical device, it has the ability to both survive and read the ID of samples in extremely high and low temperatures, in addition to its immunity to gamma irradiation. This robustness therefore provides advantages over more traditional identification or tracking solutions, such as labels, barcodes or RFID technologies, and provides the necessary high levels of data surety in the rapidly growing and labor-intensive healthcare markets, especially in biobanking.



These unique tags will first be molded into test tubes and vials for the expanding biobank market to identify, track, retrieve, monitor and store valuable and irreplaceable human biospecimens, including tissue, embryos and cord blood in liquid nitrogen. Although the Bluechiip tracking technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry, it also has applications in pathology, clinical trials, biorepositories and forensics. Other key markets for the technology could include security, defense, industrial, manufacturing, waste, aerospace and aviation.