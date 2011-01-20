Ceragon acquires Nera Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., provider of high-capacity, 4G/LTE-ready wireless backhaul networks, acquire all of the outstanding shares of Nera Networks AS (NAS), headquartered in Bergen, Norway from Eltek ASA.

The consideration for the acquisition is approximately $48.5 million on a cash-free/debt free basis. NAS is a manufacturer of microwave radio systems and a leading expert in long distance microwave links. With over 60 years of RF and microwave solutions design NAS is also well known for its excellent project management and turnkey project capabilities. The company has a global customer base, including several Tier One operators in Europe, Latin America and Africa.



Following today’s closing of the transaction, both companies’ assets and core competencies will be combined into a single integrated organization, product family and customer base.



The transaction accelerates Ceragon's strategic plans, as the combination of the two companies achieves immediate scale and reach to enable Ceragon to successfully and fully capitalize on global opportunities; NAS’ strength in Latin America and Africa complements Ceragon’s position in Europe, Asia and North America, and adds experienced, professional services staff and capabilities around the world. The combination of Ceragon and NAS will result in the industry’s most complete family of both short and long-haul microwave backhaul solutions, with an advantageous cost structure as Ceragon’s proven design to cost effectiveness is applied, over time, to the full product family.