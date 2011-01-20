Chip shortage delays iPhone 4 shipments

Apple has trouble of meeting the current demand for its iPhone 4, causing delay of the popular device.

According to MicroScope.co.uk, short supply of NAND Flash, DRAM, and LCDs are to blame. An Apple spokes person said that pricing for raw materials is currently increasing due to growing economic strength.



Apple has identified areas where it could sign agreements with component suppliers to secure supplies. Apple did the same thing in 2005 when it paid 1 billion US Dollars to secure Flash memory stock, according to the MicroScope report.