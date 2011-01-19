IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 assembly standards get update

IPC has updated a pair of joining and assembly standards, making them easier to use and adding information in areas that have evolved.

PC J-STD-001E and IPC-A-610E have also been more closely linked to eliminate differences that could prove costly to users.



IPC-A-610, Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies, is a visual acceptance standard. It has criteria and illustrations to show how connections need to appear after assembly; the illustrations help users understand the written requirements.

J-STD-001, on the other hand, is a materials and process requirements standard that also provides written acceptance criteria with a limited number of illustrations.



The two standards address many common issues, but except for acceptance criteria, they don’t have a lot of overlap. One goal of the standards committees that created the documents was to harmonize the documents. Since they address some areas that are touched on by other IPC standards, the committees also ensured that related sections are compatible in all specifications.



In both IPC J-STD-001E and IPC-A-610E, measles acceptance criteria were changed so that they completely align to bare-board criteria in IPC-6012C and IPC-A-600H. That should help ensure that bare boards that pass incoming inspection won’t be rejected after they’ve gone through the assembly process.



Both standards have been upgraded to address the never-ending changes in packages, with specifications for more surface mount termination styles. The section on area grid arrays has been expanded to include non-collapsible (lead-free) balls and column grid arrays.