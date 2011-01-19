Videoton turnover up 18 percent

Hungary based EMS-provider Videoton Holding ZRt's turnover increased with 18% during 2010, and its result improved.

The number of employees increased with 580. The extension of Videoton’s core businesses (automotive industry, industrial electronics, production of small household appliances) followed the recession of 2009, contributed significantly to the positive result. The turnover within household appliances, which dropped most during the recession, increased the most in 2010. The automotive industry market segment increased as well following a drop in 2009. Industrial electronics have shown consistency over the years.



Videoton did not lose any of its customers during 2009, and gained new partners in year 2010. With the acquisition of Ventifilt ZRt. and STS Group ZRt. Videoton accomplished one of the most important targets in its strategy, and entered into new market segments - renewable energy and industrial air technology – which are set to ensure a long term dynamic development for the group.



Videoton started investment programmes in 2010, with a value exceeding 2.5 billion HUF. About half of the development resources was invested into further development of electronics assembly technology.