LPKF expands in Japan and China

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG expects a growth in business figures for 2010 with turnover most likely up 56 percent.

LPKF Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Dr. Ingo Bretthauer opened two new sales and service branches in Asia in January. LPKF already had a broad presence in China, and has now added a seventh branch office with its new sales and marketing office in Shanghai. “It is essential for LPKF to have a dense sales and service network, and therefore be close to its clients in our most important market,” says Bretthauer.



The Japanese market is renowned in the electronics sector for its very high standards. The Japanese electronics industry maintains its leading position by manufacturing the critical components in its own country. This is why it is particularly important for Bretthauer that LPKF now has its own subsidiary in Japan. LPKF Japan K.K. in Yokohama will not only strengthen the group’s sales and service presence in Japan, but also provide LPKF with important feedback on the latest electronic trends.



In addition, LPKF has transferred its stake in the French subsidiary to the local management, which will focus its future on selling Rapid Prototyping equipment. LPKF Germany will take over the sale and marketing of laser systems in France and the Benelux countries.