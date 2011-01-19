© Mygadgetnews

Possible iPhone 5 design drawings leaked

According to Chinese language Apple Blog, possible design drawings of the iPhone 5 may have leaked out.

Looking at the photos there is very hard to proof that the design drawings are for the next generation iPhone, however many are believing that the photos of the design drawings are legitimate and were probably taken by an unhappy employee at the EMS provider Foxconn, reports Mygadgetnews.