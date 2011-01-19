PCB materials in short supply

Coper clad laminates, and other base materials used in the production of printed circuit boards, PCB, are in short supply at the moment.

Prices are increasing rapidly over emptied inventories, according to DigiTimes. PCB makers were able to raise quotes in May and June 2010, but were unable to do so continuosly in the third quarter due to the soaring material prices. Some Taiwan based CCL producers did clear all its inventories in December 2010 and has since raised quotes by 5-10 percent in January 2011.



DigiTimes also reported that quotes of fiber glass yarns and fabrics have climbed 10-15% in January so far.



Further increases are likely over the first quarter 2011.