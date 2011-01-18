Exception VAR receives contracts worth $75m

UK-based Exception VAR, has established new strategic partnerships and has signed 3-5 year contracts worth $75m with a number of key suppliers.

Exception VAR, international outsourcing specialist of PCB’s and electronic components, has recently established new strategic partnerships in the last 3 months and has also signed 3-5 year contracts worth $75m with a number of key suppliers to support its customers changing demands and high service and flexibility requirements.



Mark O’Connor, Managing Director Exception VAR said “I’m pleased to confirm that during our recent visits to China we were in a position to strengthen our long term strategic partnerships with a number of our existing and developing best in class PCB manufacturing suppliers by signing new supply framework agreements. The companies which we recently signed contracts with are, Shenzhen Sunshine Circuit Technology, Eucon-Zhou Kai, Kinwong, Tianjin Printed Circuits (TPC) and Embed Technology. This confirms our commitment to being the first choice for exceptional electronic manufacturing and supply chain services in support of the long term strategies of our customers. Our customers are looking for long term supply chain certainty and we are delighted to be delivering on this”.