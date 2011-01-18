Eltek receives high volume orders

Eltek receives $2.2 million of orders from defense and medical equipment manufacturers.

Eltek Ltd. an Israeli manufacturer of flex-rigid circuitry solutions, has received orders valued at $2.2 million from defense and medical customers. The orders include high-end flex - rigid PCBs (printed circuit boards) for use in advanced military and medical equipment. The orders are expected to be delivered in 2011.



The order received from the defense market customer totalled $1.5 million. The order from the U.S. medical customer totalled $737,000. The receipt of these orders is a result of Eltek's continuing focus on the defense and medical industries as part of its growth strategy.



"These two customers are long term customers of Eltek, and the new orders represent their recognition of our high technological capabilities, while the order from the defense customer is also a step up in the volume of our business with this customer, and expect to further expand our business relations with him in the near future,” said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.



“According to our long term business plan, we are continuing our efforts to strengthen our position both in the growing medical and defense global markets, through our constant investment of marketing efforts on increasing our customer base in these sectors, while maintaining strong relationships with our existing customers," concluded Mr. Reichert.