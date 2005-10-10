Sanmina-SCI to establish<br> manufacturing in India

According to Reuters, Sanmina-SCI is planning to establish manufacturing in India within the next 12 months.

The new plants will be the EMS company's first in India. According to pcb007 CT Chua, senior vice president of South Asia Pacific Operations, said the EMS firm looks for 10% growth in sales in the region, to about $700 million in its next fiscal year. "We want to have something big. To start, the (Indian) plant would be comparable with China. It would be scalable and we would expand the plant as and when needed", Chua reportedly said.



Sanmina-SCI is looking at three or four new sites in India.



