Saki and Shimadzu form alliance

Saki Corporation, a rovider of AOI-machines for PCBs, has signed an agreement with Shimadzu Corporation to enter into a business alliance to strengthen inspection solutions especially on X-Ray technology.

It also accompanies capital increase of JPY100 million, with shares to be subscribed by Shimadzu Corporation. The alliance will strengthen and expand the product portfolio of both companies by mutually providing each of its competitive edge. Saki Corporation currently is expanding business utilizing its Planer CT technology. By merging various technologies especially on industrial X-Ray systems which Shimadzu Corporation has been accumulating, it will further deepen and expand its business. At the same time, Shimadzu Corporation will aim to expand its X-Ray measurement systems by merging automation technology from Saki Corporation.



The first collaboration of the alliance will be implemented at Nepcon Japan starting 19th of January, 2011. Saki Corporation will exhibit an X-Ray inspection system planned to be provided by Shimadzu Corporation with its own automatic inspection software loaded. It will start its sales in Europe and Americas where Shimadzu Corporation has not started introducing yet. The total alliance is expected to bring each company to increase their revenue by JPY 2.5 billion for Shimadzu and 1.5 billion for Saki in 2015.