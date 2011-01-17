Capacitor production is ramping up

According to industry sources cited by DigiTimes, most Taiwan-based solid capacitor makers plan to ramp up their capacities in 2011.

Taiwan Chinsan Electronic Industrial plans to expand its monthly capacity from 25 to 35 million capacitors this year. Apaq Technology plans to ramp up capacity to 100 million units a month, according to DigiTimes. Teapo Electronic also plans to increase its output.



Lelon Electronics plans to raise its average selling price of its products instead of ramping up output, Lelon expects to gain on export in 2011, especially from game console manufacturers, according to DigiTimes.