Two handset makers<br> drop Flextronics Hungary

Flextronics in Hungary has lost major parts of its handset production from two unnamed mobile phone companies. 900 employees have been removed.

Flextronics Hungary Kft., will change its product line after two unnamed mobile phone companies suspended their handset orders.



Flextronics also laid off some 900 employees after it lost the mobile phone orders, according to Hungarian Napi Online cited by Yahoo! News.



Flextronics will change its production in hungary to focus on global positioning system devices, naval navigation equipment, and digital broadcasting devices. Flextronics hopes to fully recover its lost manufacturing capacities in one year.



The image shows Flextronics Zalaegerszeg Industrial Park in Hungary.

