Embedded developers migrates to Intel

Embedded systems developers in the US And Asia are migrating to Intel architecture, an Evans data survey shows. ARM remain strong in Europe.

The majority of developers working on embedded systems in North America and the Asia Pacific regions are planning to migrate to a different hardware architecture, according to Evans Data Corp’s new Global Development Survey, a worldwide survey of over 1300 software developers published last month. In addition, Intel was identified as the maker of the hardware architecture that would be targeted by the largest pluralities in North America, 29%, and Asia Pacific 34%.



The EMEA region (Europe Middle East and Africa) was the only region in which a majority of embedded systems developers did not plan to migrate, and was also the only region in which ARM was the most cited planned architecture for those who would be migrating, 27%.



“ARM’s strength is in Europe where they have long cultivated a strong following of developers,” said Janel Garvin, CEO of Evans Data Corp. “However, Intel has the edge in North America, and has apparently swept the fast growing Asia-Pacific region as well, where we actually see the stronger intentions for Intel adoption than in any other region.”



IBM is also recognized by developers as a likely migration target for embedded systems and places second in every region.