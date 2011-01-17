David Bennett promoted to President of Mirtec Europe

Mirtec has announced that David Bennett has been promoted to President of Mirtec Europe.

David Bennett, previously the Managing Director of Mirtec Europe, has been a major driving force in achieving a 200% increase on Mirtec Europe’s previous years’ turnover, effectively designing and introducing a complete distribution network spanning continental Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa in less than two years and has implemented the setup of the Mirtec Europe Headquarters in Plymouth, UK.







